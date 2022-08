Bayer says it will continue supplying Russia with agricultural inputs

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said it has decided to continue supplying Russia with essential agricultural inputs, reversing course from comments made in March that supplies for 2023 would be contingent on Russia stopping its attacks on Ukraine.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel

