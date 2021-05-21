Biotech firm Beigene Ltd ,(6160.HK) said on Friday its cancer therapy, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy met the main goal of helping patients live longer by preventing the disease from progressing in a late-stage study.

Tislelizumab showed a statistically significant improvement in helping patients live longer without their disease worsening as compared to chemotherapy alone as assessed by an independent review committee, the China-based company said. (https://refini.tv/3ypTB6G)

Nasopharyngeal cancer occurs in the nasopharynx, which is located behind the nose and above the back of the throat.

The company plans to discuss the data with health authorities and present it at an upcoming medical conference.

The therapy has previously showed promise in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). (https://reut.rs/34az5sF)

Tislelizumab is being developed internationally as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers.

The therapy's safety profile was consistent with its known risks, with no new safety signals identified with the addition of chemotherapy, Beigene said.

