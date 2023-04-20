BeiGene's gastric cancer drug succeeds in late-stage trial















April 20 (Reuters) - Chinese drug developer BeiGene Ltd (6160.HK) said on Thursday its experimental drug helped extend lives of patients with a type of gastric cancer in a late-stage trial.

The drug candidate, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy prolonged the survival in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, a rare type of cancer of the esophagus or the food pipe, the company said.

Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer globally, according to the company.

The drug is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for another type of cancer affecting the esophagus after prior chemotherapy.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.