Beijing reports 36 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 25, 9 asymptomatic cases

Workers set up barricades to seal off a market and its surrounding premises, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing recorded 36 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 25, down from 41 a day earlier, the government said on Thursday.

Asymptomatic cases rose to nine from six the previous day, it said.

