Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 7 asymptomatic cases for May 23

A staff member serves a customer during lunch hours at a stall set up outside a restaurant, after the city banned dine-in services amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing recorded 41 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 23, down from 83 a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday, citing official data.

Asymptomatic cases fell to 7 from 16 the previous day, it said.

Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill

