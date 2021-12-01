Belgium in talks to buy 10,000 doses of Merck's COVID-19 pill, health minister says

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Belgium is in talks with U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) to buy 10,000 doses of its COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the country's federal health minister said on Wednesday.

"But we are in favour of a European joint procurement," health minister Franck Vandenbroucke told a news conference, adding that the Belgian bilateral talks would be integrated in the European Union joint procurement if and when it is launched.

Reporting by Marine Strauss, editing by Robin Emmott

