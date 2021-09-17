Skip to main content

Biden to convene virtual virus summit on fringe of UN

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will convene a virtual summit devoted to increasing global vaccinations Wednesday on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States will be asking participants to commit to "a higher level of ambition" on enhancing equitable access to vaccines and getting shots in arms and taking other steps to address the pandemic.

