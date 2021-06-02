Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden to outline steps to help reach July 4 vaccination goal

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

The White House is accelerating its efforts to get 70 percent of U.S. adults vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one shot by July 4, announcing on Wednesday a plan for a "national month of action" to meet the goal.

President Joe Biden will launch the effort by outlining ways to increase vaccination rates, the White House said.

The measures include:

* Free child care from four major child care providers for parents and caregivers who are getting vaccinated or recovering from the shots.

* Extended Friday night hours at thousands of pharmacies across the country where people can get vaccinated.

* Calls and canvassing in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

* A vaccination tour led by Vice President Kamala Harris to encourage people to get the shot.

* An initiative to work with barbershops and beauty salons with Black owners and clientele to encourage vaccination.

