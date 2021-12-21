Biden plan to spur 200 mln-500mln COVID tests to market -Fauci

People wait in long lines to take a free COVID-19 test at a local fire station in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's use of the Defense Production Act should help get 200 million to 500 million COVID-19 tests to market, Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

The nation's top infections disease official, speaking before President Joe Biden's unveils his latest plan to combat COVID-19 amid the Omicron variant read more , also said officials were weighing a shorter recommended quarantine period for healthcare workers.

