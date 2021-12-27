Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements

U.S. President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 Response Team hold their regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he would support an effort to shorten COVID-19 quarantine requirements for those who test positive for the novel coronavirus if U.S. health authorities recommend such a change.

U.S. health authorities currently recommend a 10-day quarantine period for most Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but last week said healthcare workers who contract the virus can return to work after seven days of isolation. read more

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Chris Gallagher; editing by Susan Heavey

