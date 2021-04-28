Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden trader adviser and Bill Gates discussed IPR waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. President Joe Biden's top trade adviser met virtually with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday about increasing COVID-19 vaccine production and the proposed waiver of intellectual property rights protections for vaccines.

"Ambassador (Katherine) Tai emphasized that the Biden-Harris administration’s top priority is saving lives and ending the pandemic, and she stressed her commitment to working on a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said a statement issued by Tai's office on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:06 PM UTCU.S. govt boosts Moderna COVID-19 vaccine contract to $1.25 bln

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday the U.S. government had agreed to increase the contract for the company's COVID-19 vaccine by $236 million to roughly $1.25 billion, to include additional costs related to the shot's studies.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada PM says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, despite blood clot death
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritain orders 60 million Pfizer COVID-19 shots for booster programme
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIdaho becomes latest state to pass 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000