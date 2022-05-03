Biogen CEO to step down

A test tube is seen in front of displayed Biogen logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

May 3 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos will step down and the company has started a search for a successor.

The company reported a 26% fall in quarterly profit as sales of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera continued to be pressured by cheaper versions of the treatment.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.