Biogen names Christopher Viehbacher as CEO















Nov 10 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) on Thursday named Christopher Viehbacher as its new chief executive officer, after a months-long search for a replacement for former CEO Michel Vounatsos.

Viehbacher served as CEO of Sanofi (SASY.PA) for six years and co-founded life sciences-focused private equity firm Gurnet Point Capital in 2015.

Biogen said in May that Vounatsos would step down amid stalled sales of its controversial Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm.

Vounatsos was the chief executive of the company since 2017.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











