Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition

July 20 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) raised its annual adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, as sales of blockbuster multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Tecfidera exceeded expectations despite increasing competition from generic drugs.

Tecfidera sales have been facing pressure from Viatris Inc's (VTRS.O) and other generic rivals in the United States. In the second quarter, its sales fell 18% to $397.9 million, but beat market estimates of $367.7 million.

Biogen's another MS drug, Tysabri, generated $516.2 million in revenue, above expectations of $510.4 million. The MS drug market globally is estimated to be more than $20 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The drugmaker's second-quarter profit more than doubled, also helped by a roughly $1.5-billion gain from the sale of its equity stake in the Samsung Bioepis Joint Venture.

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd (207940.KS) had in January decided to acquire Biogen's entire stake in their Samsung Bioepis joint venture worth $2.33 billion.

Biogen also raised its annual profit forecast to $15.25 to $16.75 per share from $14.25 to $16.00 previously.

Net income attributable to Biogen rose to $1.06 billion, or $7.24 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $448.5 million, or $2.99 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $5.25 per share, beating estimates of $4.06, according Refinitiv data. The profit beat was helped by a $500 million share repurchase program, Wedbush analyst Laura Chico said.

Biogen has in the past few months faced several setbacks with its Alzheimer's disease drug, which it had once hoped would soften the blow to sales for several top-selling drugs such as Tecfidera and muscle-disorder drug Spinraza.

It launched a search for a new chief executive in May, with the incumbent Michel Vounatsos continuing in the role until a successor was appointed.

"While the commercial results are better than anticipated, this (Biogen) remains a declining business," Chico said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.