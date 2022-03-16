1 minute read
Biogen says Aduhelm effective in reducing Alzheimer's indicators in long-term trial
March 16 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Wednesday patients in a long-term trial of its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm experienced significant reductions in two key disease indicators, after nearly two and a half years of treatment.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
