Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) experimental gene therapy for a genetic retinal disease that leads to progressive vision loss did not meet the main goal of a mid-to-late stage study, the drugmaker said on Friday.

The treatment, BIIB112, did not show significant improvement in retinal sensitivity in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, a rare eye condition that has no approved treatments.

The drug, however, showed positive trends in improving visual acuity under low light conditions and Biogen is analyzing the complete data from the study to figure out next steps.

The latest study data is one of several setbacks in the gene therapy field in recent months.

In March, Roche (ROG.S) stopped late-stage trials of its gene therapy for Huntington's disease after an independent data monitoring committee questioned whether the drug's benefits outweighed its risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month put on halt the study of UniQure NV's experimental hemophilia B gene therapy.

Meanwhile, Biogen has been focusing on the yet-to-be approved Alzheimer's therapy, aducanumab. The treatment, which if approved could become a blockbuster, has been through a bumpy regulatory road, with outside experts of the health regulator voting against the treatment last year.

The FDA is set to decide on the drug by June 7.

