Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Biohaven's drug candidate for neurological disorder fails study

1 minute read

The logo for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN.N) said on Monday its drug candidate, verdiperstat, failed to show effectiveness in treating a rare neurological disorder called multiple system atrophy (MSA).

Currently, there are no therapies that target the underlying disease for MSA, a degenerative disorder that affects body's involuntary functions such as blood pressure and breathing, the drugmaker said.

MSA shares many Parkinson's disease-like symptoms, such as slow movement and poor balance and can eventually lead to death, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Additional analyses are still pending and full-study results will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting, the company said.

Biohaven also said it expects to complete patient enrollment in an ongoing clinical trial testing verdiperstat in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — a neurological disorder known as Lou Gehrig's disease — in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Its shares were down over 10% at $120 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:50 AM UTC

Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

Pfizer Inc said on Monday it has started a mid-to-late-stage study testing its investigational oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 infection among those who have been exposed to the virus.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Global vaccines project to revamp rules after Britain got more than Botswana
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan to lift state of emergency in all regions at end of month - NHK
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Vietnam COVID-19 epicentre may have 40% more unrecorded cases - report
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now