The logo for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 23 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN.N) said on Monday a late-stage trial of its drug against a genetic neurological disease failed to meet the primary goal of the study.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

