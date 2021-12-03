Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
BioNTech CEO says likelihood of annual COVID-19 vaccines increasing
FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The likelihood that people will need to have an annual COVID-19 vaccine, similar to the influenza shot, is increasing, German company BioNTech (22UAy.DE), chief executive and co-founder Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday.
