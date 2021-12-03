BioNTech CEO says likelihood of annual COVID-19 vaccines increasing

CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin attends a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The likelihood that people will need to have an annual COVID-19 vaccine, similar to the influenza shot, is increasing, German company BioNTech (22UAy.DE), chief executive and co-founder Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Josephine Mason and Keith Weir; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.