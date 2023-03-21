BioNTech to develop, produce cancer drugs and vaccines in Jerusalem -Israel Fin Min

Companies BioNTech SE Follow















JERUSALEM, March 21 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) signed a preliminary deal to set up a facility to produce cancer-related drugs and vaccines in Jerusalem, Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Under the memorandum of understanding, BioNTech will develop the drugs and vaccines using mRNA technology in the Har Hotzvim technology park. It will also set up a research centre at the Weizmann Institute in central Israel.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.