BioNTech eyes up to 17 billion euros in vaccine revenue in 2022

Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Tuesday it would likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) in 2022 revenue from the COVID-19 vaccine it co-developed with partner Pfizer (PFE.N).

In presentation slides for J.P. Morgan's annual healthcare conference, which is being held virtually this year, BioNTech said it expects 13 billion to 17 billion euros in revenue accruing to it from the vaccine this year, which compares with a guidance of 16 billion-17 billion euros for 2021.

($1 = 0.8824 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.