BioNTech says drug from OncoC4 partnership shows promise in mid-stage trial















FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Friday that a new cancer immunotherapy candidate that it is working on with U.S. partner OncoC4 Inc was shown to shrink tumours in close to 30% of participants in a mid-stage lung cancer trial.

The experimental drug, known as gotistobart, was tested on patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer which could no longer be helped by a group of so-called checkpoint inhibitor drugs such as Merck & Co's (MRK.N) Keytruda.

A follow-on trial in the third and last phase of testing typically required for approval would start in the third quarter of this year, BioNTech added in its statement.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Friederike Heine











