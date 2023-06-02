BioNTech says drug from OncoC4 partnership shows promise in mid-stage trial
FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Friday that a new cancer immunotherapy candidate that it is working on with U.S. partner OncoC4 Inc was shown to shrink tumours in close to 30% of participants in a mid-stage lung cancer trial.
The experimental drug, known as gotistobart, was tested on patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer which could no longer be helped by a group of so-called checkpoint inhibitor drugs such as Merck & Co's (MRK.N) Keytruda.
A follow-on trial in the third and last phase of testing typically required for approval would start in the third quarter of this year, BioNTech added in its statement.
