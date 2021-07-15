Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BioNTech says not in talks with Thai group on vaccine supply

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Thursday it was not in talks with Thai Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl (THG.BK) about a sale of its vaccines.

"We are not in negotiations with the company you mentioned below about vaccine supply," BioNTech said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Company chairman Boon Vanasin had told Reuters a deal would be signed on Thursday, with BioNTech, which jointly developed an mRNA coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer (PFE.N) .

Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

