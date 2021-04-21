Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBioNTech sees scope for further capacity expansion -CFO

Sierk Poetting, CFO of German biotech firm BioNTech, is interviewed by journalists in Marburg, Germany September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNtech (22UAy.DE) is open to further capacity expansion and the construction of new production facilities depending on demand, Chief Financial Officer Sierk Poetting said.

"There is still room for improvement. But that will ultimately also depend on demand," Poetting said in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper published on Wednesday.

Poetting said if premises were available, BioNtech could build up additional production capacity in six months, adding that discussions were ongoing.

"We have a lot of inquiries," the CFO said.

The Mainz-based biotech company and its U.S. partner Pfizer (PFE.N) plan to produce 2.5 billion COVID-19 doses this year, of which 1.4 billion were already sold. The companies aim to raise production to three billion shots in 2022. read more

BioNTech in February launched production at its new site in the city of Marburg, which it purchased from Novartis last year, raising its annual capacity by around 1 billion doses.

