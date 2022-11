[1/2] Fosun-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are transported to a warehouse after being unloaded from a Cathay Pacific cargo plane at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2021. Jerome Favre/Pool via REUTERS /File Photo















BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company's vaccine.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Paul Carrel











