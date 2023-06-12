BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge

Companies BioNTech AG Follow

BioNTech SE Follow















HAMBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - The first hearing in a German court case against BioNTech (22UAy.DE) over side effects allegedly caused by its COVID-19 vaccine was postponed on Monday after the plaintiff's lawyer petitioned for the case to be heard by different judges. The lawyer Tobias Ulbrich of law firm Rogert & Ulbrich asked for the case to be heard by a group of judges and for the currently-assigned single judge to be recused for bias, Ulbrich and a spokesperson for the regional court in Hamburg told Reuters separately.

The court in the northern city of Hamburg said a decision on the request would take a matter of days, without providing a new date for a hearing.

BioNTech (22UAy.DE) could face hundreds of similar cases in the country.

It has said that the Hamburg case, brought by a woman who is seeking damages for alleged side effects including upper-body pain and fatigue, was without merit.

Reporting by Nette Noestlinger, Writing by Ludwig Burger and Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Rachel More and Barbara Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.