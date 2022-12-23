BioNTech's COVID booster vaccine approved in Hong Kong for individuals from age 12

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and its partner for China, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (600196.SS), were granted approval for their COVID-19 vaccine that is adapted for the BA.4 and the BA.5 subvariants of Omicron for people aged 12 and older in Hong Kong, the German company said on Friday.

The vaccine is the first and currently only variant-adapted vaccine available as a booster dose for individuals 12 years and older that has been granted approval in Hong Kong, BioNTech said.

