Blackstone, Carlyle consider joint bid for Novartis generics unit - Bloomberg News

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Blackstone Inc (BX.N) and Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) are in talks about potentially teaming up on a bid for Swiss drugmaker Novartis' (NOVN.S) generics unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies have been studying the merits of a joint offer for the Sandoz business, which could be valued at around $25 billion, according to the report.

Other buyout firms are also considering bids, Bloomberg News said.

Last year, Novartis announced a strategic review of its generics unit, Sandoz, after years of revamping the business, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector. read more

Carlyle and Novartis declined to comment, while Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

