Blinken says U.S. and India united in tackling COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters during a media availability in Amman, Jordan May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday that their two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the U.S. administration for strong support and solidarity.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.