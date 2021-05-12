Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil biomedical center says shipment of Chinese vaccine ingredients delayed

The head of Brazilian biomedical center Butantan said on Wednesday that China would not clear a cargo of active ingredients to produce Sinovac's (SVA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for shipment to Brazil by May 13, as previously expected.

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said there was no clear date for when Chinese authorities would approve the shipment. Butantan is producing the Coronavac vaccine domestically in partnership with Sinovac.

