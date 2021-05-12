Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters
1 minute read

A healthcare worker shows a vial of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal for Pfizer (PFE.N) to deliver an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, doubling the number of shots from the company.

The additional shots will be delivered between September and December, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

That adds to an agreement earlier in the year for an initial 100 million doses, of which Brazil has only received 1.6 million to date.

Brazil has recorded the second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus in the world and continues to average more than 2,000 deaths per day. More than 425,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Health Ministry.

About 15% of Brazil's population has received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the ministry, far less than most European and North American countries.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:06 AM UTCGeorgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16

When the state of Georgia made COVID-19 vaccinations available to children as young as 12 on Tuesday, Atlanta residents Jenny and Jeffrey Brower rushed to schedule an appointment for their twin 13-year-old girls.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBodies float down Ganges as nearly 4,000 more die of COVID in India
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals'Want the COVID-19 vaccine? Have a U.S. visa?' Latinos travel north for the shot
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhite House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides