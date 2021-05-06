Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil coronavirus case count tops 15 million -health ministry

Reuters
1 minute read

Brazil recorded 73,380 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country above the 15 million mark.

The ministry also said Brazil recorded 2,550 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, lifting the official death toll to 416,949.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:18 PM UTCEU ‘ready to discuss’ COVID vaccine patent waiver as drugmakers push back

The European Union on Thursday backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, but drugmakers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCOVID-19 spreads to rural India, villages ill-equipped to fight it
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGlobal COVID-19 death toll more than double official estimates - IHME
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers nearly 252 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGermany rejects U.S. proposal to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines