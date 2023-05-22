Brazil declares 180-day 'zoosanitary emergency' amid avian flu cases in wild birds















SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Monday formally declared a state of zoosanitary emergency for 180 days after cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza were detected in wild birds, according to document signed by Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro.

Brazil has so far detected 5 cases of the H5N1 subtype in wild birds, including 4 in Espirito Santo state and one in Rio de Janeiro state.

Reporting by Ana Mano and Carolina Pulice











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.