Brazil health regulator chief says analysis of Sputnik vaccine stalled
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa's head Antonio Barra Torres said that the analysis of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is stalled pending arrival of documents requested from its local manufacturing partner Uniao Química (UQFN.UL).
Torres is testifying on Tuesday before a Senate committee investigating the Brazilian federal government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 423,000 people and infected more than 15.2 million here.
