Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil health regulator chief says analysis of Sputnik vaccine stalled

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa's head Antonio Barra Torres said that the analysis of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is stalled pending arrival of documents requested from its local manufacturing partner Uniao Química (UQFN.UL).

Torres is testifying on Tuesday before a Senate committee investigating the Brazilian federal government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 423,000 people and infected more than 15.2 million here.

