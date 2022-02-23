1 minute read
Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or acquires insurer Sulamerica -report
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or SA (RDOR3.SA) acquired insurer Sulamerica Seguros (SULA11.SA) in a share swap deal, according to a report on Wednesday from local newspaper O Globo.
The report said that according to the terms of the deal, both companies will continue to operate independently.
Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.