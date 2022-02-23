Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or acquires insurer Sulamerica -report

The sign of Rios D'or Hospital, which is part of Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA hospitals chain, is pictured on its entrance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil hospital chain Rede D'or SA (RDOR3.SA) acquired insurer Sulamerica Seguros (SULA11.SA) in a share swap deal, according to a report on Wednesday from local newspaper O Globo.

The report said that according to the terms of the deal, both companies will continue to operate independently.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.