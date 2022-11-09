Brazil hospital chain Rede D'Or Q3 net income rises 4.8%















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest private hospital chain Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA (RDOR3.SA) on Wednesday posted a 4.8% increase in its third-quarter net income.

Rede D'Or, which operates some 70 hospitals alongside blood banks and cancer treatment clinics, recorded a net profit of 396.3 million reais ($76.41 million).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 20% to 1.508 billion reais.

The company's net revenues rose 14.2% to 6.06 billion reais, beating a Refinitiv consensus of 5.98 billion reais, as operations expanded, with an increase in the number of beds and greater volume of patients and surgical procedures.

($1 = 5.1864 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito











