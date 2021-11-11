Brazil investigating two suspected cases of mad cow disease in humans

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities are investigating two suspect cases of mad cow disease in humans in Rio de Janeiro state, the Rio municipal health secretary said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation of the cases comes after the country confirmed two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease in animals, causing the suspension of beef exports to China on Sept 4.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.