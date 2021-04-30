Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBrazil pharma sector calls to reject bill to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents

Reuters
1 minute read

Brazilian pharmaceutical sector associations on Friday called for the rejection of a bill that seeks to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents, saying it could spark international retaliation and reduce medical supplies in Latin America's biggest country.

Brazil's Senate passed the proposal, which the government opposes, on Thursday night, sending it to the lower house for consideration.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:27 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Biden set to ban most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to impose new travel restrictions on India starting Tuesday in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsOverwhelmed India running short of COVID-19 vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPost-vaccine COVID infections and deaths rare, UK study finds
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsRisk from virus variants remains after first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, UK study finds
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWest Virginia city takes big three drug distributors to court over opioids