Brazil registers 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 9,128 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as two states, including Sao Paulo, failed to provide updated figures.

The South American country has now registered a total of 618,817 coronavirus deaths and 22,263,834 total confirmed cases.

Overall, there have been 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in nine separate states.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasili and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Chris Reese

