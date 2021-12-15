Brazil registers 301 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Brazilian flag hangs among white handkerchiefs displayed by the Rio de Paz NGO to pay tribute to Brazil's 600,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, next the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil registered 301 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 5,446 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as four of the nation's 27 federative units failed to provide complete numbers following a Friday hacking incident.

The South American country has now registered a total of 617,271 coronavirus deaths and 22,201,221 total confirmed cases.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Gram Slattery; editing by Diane Craft

