Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Brazil reports 12,085 COVID cases and 411 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

A resident receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside the "Busao da Vacina" or Big bus of the vaccine, a project of the Brazilian Red Cross, in partnership with the Minas Gerais state government to vaccinate people, in Ouro Branco, Brazil, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves

BRASILIA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 12,085 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 411 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 20,177,757 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 563,562, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

While Monday numbers tend to be lower due to slower weekend reporting, the number of cases is the lowest for a Monday since Nov. 9.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese

