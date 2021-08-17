Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases and 1,106 deaths in 24 hours -ministry

1 minute read

Nurse Monica Calazans gives a dose of Sinovac’s Coronavac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to student Esperanca Izidoro, 18, at Butanta Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 37,613 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,106 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 20,416,183 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 570,598, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:09 PM UTC

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19; Houston offers vaccine incentive
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
COVID-19 risks in young adult males may be under-recognized -study
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. plans to begin administering COVID-19 booster shots in September - source
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Ontario to offer third COVID-19 vaccine doses to high-risk people