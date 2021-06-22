Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil reports 38,903 new coronavirus cases, 761 deaths

A person takes part in an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 38,903 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 761 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered nearly 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 502,586, according to ministry data.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Kim Coghill

