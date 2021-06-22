Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Brazil reports 38,903 new coronavirus cases, 761 deaths
BRASILIA, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded 38,903 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 761 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
Brazil has registered nearly 18 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 502,586, according to ministry data.
