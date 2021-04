A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Brazil will receive 15.5 million Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) coronavirus vaccine doses between April and June after reaching an agreement with the U.S. company, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Wednesday.

Brazil has been hard hit by the pandemic and currently records the worst daily death tolls in the world.

