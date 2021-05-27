Brazil's Butantan aims to supply 40 mln doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by year-end

Brazil's Butantan institute could supply at least 40 million doses of its own COVID-19 vaccine called Butanvac in the fourth quarter of 2021, said Director Dimas Covas on Thursday.

Speaking before a Senate panel investigating the federal government's handling of the pandemic, Covas said clinical trials of the new vaccine can be concluded quickly, though they still need to be authorized by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.