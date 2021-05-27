Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's Butantan aims to supply 40 mln doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by year-end

Brazil's Butantan institute could supply at least 40 million doses of its own COVID-19 vaccine called Butanvac in the fourth quarter of 2021, said Director Dimas Covas on Thursday.

Speaking before a Senate panel investigating the federal government's handling of the pandemic, Covas said clinical trials of the new vaccine can be concluded quickly, though they still need to be authorized by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa.

