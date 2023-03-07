Brazil's RD posts 47% increase in Q4 adjusted net profit

People walk in front of the Raia drugstore in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmacy chain RD SA (RADL3.SA), Raia Drogasil, posted on Tuesday a 47% jump year-over-year in fourth-quarter adjusted net profit to 301.1 million reais ($58.00 million), boosted by an increase in market share and revenue growth in digital sales.

RD also reported gross revenue of 8.35 billion reais for the fourth-quarter, a 22% increase year-on-year and beating a Refinitiv poll compiled by Reuters of 7.66 billion reais.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 33.7% to 599.4 million reais.

The company said it operates 2,697 drugstores after opening 86 new one and closing 9 during the quarter.

($1 = 5.1910 reais)

