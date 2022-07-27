Bristol Myers discloses $39 mln in Russia exit costs

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 27 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) said on Wednesday it had transferred its commercial operations in Russia to a third-party distributor and incurred $39 million in related costs.

The drugmaker said in a filing that its remaining assets in the country were not material. (https://bit.ly/3PRxn5G)

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

