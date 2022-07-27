1 minute read
Bristol Myers discloses $39 mln in Russia exit costs
July 27 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) said on Wednesday it had transferred its commercial operations in Russia to a third-party distributor and incurred $39 million in related costs.
The drugmaker said in a filing that its remaining assets in the country were not material. (https://bit.ly/3PRxn5G)
Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
