Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet main goal in kidney cancer trial

July 29 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Friday a trial evaluating a combination of its two cancer drugs failed to meet the primary goal to treat localized kidney cancer.

The combination of the two drugs - Yervoy and top selling cancer drug Opdivo - is already approved in the United States as a first line of treatment for patients with renal cell carcinoma that has spread.

However, the combination failed to meet the key endpoint of disease-free survival for patients who had localized form of the cancer and had undergone full or partial removal of the kidney.

Shares of Bristol Myers were down 1.1% premarket at $73.90.

