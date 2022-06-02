Bristol Myers, J&J drugs reduce death rates in COVID patients - study
June 2 (Reuters) - A late-stage study of two rheumatoid arthritis drugs from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) showed a significant drop in deaths among hospitalized COVID patients, a U.S. health agency said on Thursday.
However, both the drugs failed to meet the main goal of speeding up recovery in the patients compared with a placebo, the study by National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed.
Patients who were receiving J&J's Remicade had 40.5% lower adjusted odds of dying than the placebo group, while those on Bristol Myers' Orencia had 37.4%.
Both group of patients had substantially better odds of clinical improvement than those on placebo, the study showed.
