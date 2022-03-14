1 minute read
Bristol Myers, Nektar melanoma combo therapy trial fails to meet main goals
March 14 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O) said on Monday their combo therapy in melanoma patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.
The study tested experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin with Bristol's Opdivo and compared the combination with Opdivo monotherapy as a first-line treatment for previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.
