Bristol Myers, Nektar melanoma combo therapy trial fails to meet main goals

A woman holds test tube in front of displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

March 14 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O) said on Monday their combo therapy in melanoma patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The study tested experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin with Bristol's Opdivo and compared the combination with Opdivo monotherapy as a first-line treatment for previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

